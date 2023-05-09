The 32nd Annual Artie Awards Nominations Announced!
The 32nd Annual Artie Awards Nominations Have Been Announced!
The 32nd Annual Artie Awards Nominations were announced live on air on the WBFO Facebook page. Listen here
The Artie Awards began in 1991 and are held each year to celebrate Western New York's Theatre Community. To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, while a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists.
The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.
The 32nd Annual Artie Awards, sponsored by Buffalo/Toronto Public Media, with additional sponsorship by the Shaw Festival, will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Shea's 710 Theatre, at 8 p.m. Tickets are not yet on sale, but will be available through Shea's. On-time admission will be $20. Late admission is charged an additional $10 fee. All proceeds go to the Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC.
Here are the nominations, courtesy of Anthony Chase's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com
2023 Artie Award Nominations
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Burst, Alleyway Theatre
Guards at the Taj, Road Less Traveled Productions
Murder on the Orient Express, All for One
Mysterious Circumstances, Road Less Traveled Productions
People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
The Addams Family, O’Connell and Company
Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare
Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare
Once on This Island, Shea’s
Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
The Secret Garden, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
Choir Boy, Ujima Theatre Company
The Chosen, Jewish Repertory Theatre
Mediocre Heterosexual Sex, BUA
People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
Sweat, Road Less Traveled Productions
Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Disaster!, MusicalFare
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare
Kragtar! The American Monster Musical, Alleyway
Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare
Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
Wicket, O’Connell & Company
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Naila Ansari, Once on This Island
Chris Handley, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
Chris Kelly, Nice Work If You Can Get It
Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages
Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden
Doug Weyand, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Robyn Lee Horn, The Aleph Complex
John Hurley, Mysterious Circumstances
Phillip Knoerzer / Curtis Lovell, Toni Stone
Kyle LoConti, Murder on the Orient Express
Katie Mallinson, Guards at the Taj
Loraine O’Donnell, Network
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Naila Ansari, Once on This Island
Joey Bucheker, The Rink
Kristy E. Cavanagh, Nice Work If You Can Get It
Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages
Kevin Leary, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Louis Colaiacovo, The Secret Garden
John Kaczorowski, They’re Playing Our Song
Ricky Needham, Rock of Ages
Gerald Ramsay, Spunk
Joe Russi, Cabaret
Marc Sacco, Nice Work If You Can Get It
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Christian Brandjes, Murder on the Orient Express
Brian Brown, Choir Boy
Kevin Craig, Every Brilliant Thing
Jack Hunter, Tuesdays with Morrie
Stan Klimecko, The Onion Game
Matt Rittler, Gentleman Caller
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Leah Berst, Tell Me On A Sunday
Cassie Cameron, Cabaret
Kelly Copps, Disaster!
Sam Crystal, Wicket
Mary Coppola Gjurich, The Rink
Amy Jakiel, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Tracie Lane, Burst
Aleks Malejs, People, Places, and Things
Gabriella McKinley, Toni Stone
Victoria Pérez, Isleña
Stefanie Warnick, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex
Priscilla Young, Ann
EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR NEW PLAY
Vincent DeStefano, Brace for Impact
Justin Karcher, The Birth of Santa
Matthew LaChiusa, Paradigm Bomb
María Pérez-Gómez and Victoria Pérez, Isleña
j. Snodgrass, Rust & Redemption
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Dyan Burlingame, Mysterious Circumstances
Chris Cavanagh, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
David King, Misery
Lynne Koscielniak, Murder On The Orient Express
Lynne Koscielniak, The Aleph Complex
Collin Ranney, Burst
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Kris Bartolomeo, Makeup Design, The Addams Family
Brian Cavanagh, Lighting, Murder On The Orient Express
Chris Cavanagh, Trick Creation, Play That Goes Wrong
Michele Costa, Puppets, Snowy Day
Brian Milbrand, Video Design, Network
John Rickus, Lighting, Mysterious Circumstances
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Jenna Damberger, A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Phylicia Dove, Once On This Island
Kari Drozd, Disaster!
Timmy Goodman, Clue on Stage
Jimmy Janowski/Bebe Bvlgari, Alley of the Dolls
Andrea Letcher, Rock of Ages
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR MUSICAL
Anthony Alcocer, Rock of Ages
John Kaczorowski, Nice Work If You Can Get It
Nick Lama, The Rink
Jon May, The Sound of Music
Dan Urtz, Rock of Ages
Brandon Williamson, Spunk
OUTSTANDING Supporting Actor in a Play
Anthony Alcocer, Murder on the Orient Express
Brian Brown, Toni Stone
Christopher Guilmet, Network
Tom Loughlin, A Midsummer Night’s Dream
David Mitchell, Sweat
Richard Satterwhite, Magnolia Ballet
OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress in a Play
Wendy Hall, Mysterious Circumstances
Brooke Goergan, Rust & Redemption
Lisa Ludwig, Murder on the Orient Express
Blaise Mercedes, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex
Christine Turturro, Burst
Rachael Jamison, Church & State
OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress Musical
Marissa Biondolillo, Wicket
Charmagne Chi, Nice Work If You Can Get It
Arin Lee Dandes, Disaster!
Amanda Funicello, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
Latosha Jennings, Once on This Island
Madalyn Teal, The Addams Family
OUTSTANDING Featured PERFORMANCE
Jeremy Kreuzer, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
Gregory Gjurich, Murder on the Orient Express
Renee Landrigan, Alley of the Dolls
Pamela Rose Mangus, The Mai
Phil Wackerfuss, A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Emily Yancey, Disaster!
KATHARINE CORNELL
Brian Marable, Thurgood
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Loraine O’Donnell
Michele Ragusa