The 32nd Annual Artie Awards Nominations Announced!

The 32nd Annual Artie Awards Nominations Have Been Announced!

The 32nd Annual Artie Awards Nominations were announced live on air on the WBFO Facebook page. Listen here

The Artie Awards began in 1991 and are held each year to celebrate Western New York's Theatre Community. To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, while a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists.

The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

The 32nd Annual Artie Awards, sponsored by Buffalo/Toronto Public Media, with additional sponsorship by the Shaw Festival, will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Shea's 710 Theatre, at 8 p.m. Tickets are not yet on sale, but will be available through Shea's. On-time admission will be $20. Late admission is charged an additional $10 fee. All proceeds go to the Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC.

Here are the nominations, courtesy of Anthony Chase's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com

2023 Artie Award Nominations

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Burst, Alleyway Theatre

Guards at the Taj, Road Less Traveled Productions

Murder on the Orient Express, All for One

Mysterious Circumstances, Road Less Traveled Productions

People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Addams Family, O’Connell and Company

Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare

Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare

Once on This Island, Shea’s

Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

The Secret Garden, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Choir Boy, Ujima Theatre Company

The Chosen, Jewish Repertory Theatre

Mediocre Heterosexual Sex, BUA

People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Sweat, Road Less Traveled Productions

Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Disaster!, MusicalFare

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare

Kragtar! The American Monster Musical, Alleyway

Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare

Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Wicket, O’Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Naila Ansari, Once on This Island

Chris Handley, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Chris Kelly, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages

Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden

Doug Weyand, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Robyn Lee Horn, The Aleph Complex

John Hurley, Mysterious Circumstances

Phillip Knoerzer / Curtis Lovell, Toni Stone

Kyle LoConti, Murder on the Orient Express

Katie Mallinson, Guards at the Taj

Loraine O’Donnell, Network

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naila Ansari, Once on This Island

Joey Bucheker, The Rink

Kristy E. Cavanagh, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages

Kevin Leary, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Louis Colaiacovo, The Secret Garden

John Kaczorowski, They’re Playing Our Song

Ricky Needham, Rock of Ages

Gerald Ramsay, Spunk

Joe Russi, Cabaret

Marc Sacco, Nice Work If You Can Get It

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Christian Brandjes, Murder on the Orient Express

Brian Brown, Choir Boy

Kevin Craig, Every Brilliant Thing

Jack Hunter, Tuesdays with Morrie

Stan Klimecko, The Onion Game

Matt Rittler, Gentleman Caller

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Leah Berst, Tell Me On A Sunday

Cassie Cameron, Cabaret

Kelly Copps, Disaster!

Sam Crystal, Wicket

Mary Coppola Gjurich, The Rink

Amy Jakiel, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Burst

Aleks Malejs, People, Places, and Things

Gabriella McKinley, Toni Stone

Victoria Pérez, Isleña

Stefanie Warnick, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Priscilla Young, Ann

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR NEW PLAY

Vincent DeStefano, Brace for Impact

Justin Karcher, The Birth of Santa

Matthew LaChiusa, Paradigm Bomb

María Pérez-Gómez and Victoria Pérez, Isleña

j. Snodgrass, Rust & Redemption

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Mysterious Circumstances

Chris Cavanagh, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

David King, Misery

Lynne Koscielniak, Murder On The Orient Express

Lynne Koscielniak, The Aleph Complex

Collin Ranney, Burst

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Kris Bartolomeo, Makeup Design, The Addams Family

Brian Cavanagh, Lighting, Murder On The Orient Express

Chris Cavanagh, Trick Creation, Play That Goes Wrong

Michele Costa, Puppets, Snowy Day

Brian Milbrand, Video Design, Network

John Rickus, Lighting, Mysterious Circumstances

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jenna Damberger, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Phylicia Dove, Once On This Island

Kari Drozd, Disaster!

Timmy Goodman, Clue on Stage

Jimmy Janowski/Bebe Bvlgari, Alley of the Dolls

Andrea Letcher, Rock of Ages

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR MUSICAL

Anthony Alcocer, Rock of Ages

John Kaczorowski, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Nick Lama, The Rink

Jon May, The Sound of Music

Dan Urtz, Rock of Ages

Brandon Williamson, Spunk

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actor in a Play

Anthony Alcocer, Murder on the Orient Express

Brian Brown, Toni Stone

Christopher Guilmet, Network

Tom Loughlin, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

David Mitchell, Sweat

Richard Satterwhite, Magnolia Ballet

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress in a Play

Wendy Hall, Mysterious Circumstances

Brooke Goergan, Rust & Redemption

Lisa Ludwig, Murder on the Orient Express

Blaise Mercedes, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Christine Turturro, Burst

Rachael Jamison, Church & State

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress Musical

Marissa Biondolillo, Wicket

Charmagne Chi, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Arin Lee Dandes, Disaster!

Amanda Funicello, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Latosha Jennings, Once on This Island

Madalyn Teal, The Addams Family

OUTSTANDING Featured PERFORMANCE

Jeremy Kreuzer, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Gregory Gjurich, Murder on the Orient Express

Renee Landrigan, Alley of the Dolls

Pamela Rose Mangus, The Mai

Phil Wackerfuss, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Emily Yancey, Disaster!

KATHARINE CORNELL

Brian Marable, Thurgood

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Loraine O’Donnell

Michele Ragusa