Spending cuts proposed by GOP would severely impact families

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveiled his party’s plan to raise the debt ceiling and cut government spending last week. The plan, called the “Limit, Save, Grow Act,” would lift the debt limit by $1.5 trillion and is the Republican Party’s plan to avert a catastrophic default on the U.S.’s debt obligations before this summer’s deadline.

However, the spending cuts in the proposal have been criticized for how much they could impact families and children already struggling with inflation.

Dorian Warren is co-president of the non-profit Community Change and joins host Deepa Fernandes to unpack the damage the cuts would do to families.

