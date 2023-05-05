© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

How calculus inspires National Teacher of the Year to find the good in hard times

Published May 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
High school teacher Rebecka Peterson recognizes that it’s rare for students to be taught by a biracial, bilingual female in mathematics.

That’s one reason why — as Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year, and now National Teacher of the Year — she’s lifting up her identity as a Swedish-Iranian immigrant.

Peterson tells Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about how she’s using her moment in the spotlight to help fellow teachers struggling through unprecedented challenges find the good in each day.

