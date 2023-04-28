Jam to new music this Jazz Appreciation Month, from 'Artimacy' host Keanna Faircloth
It’s Jazz appreciation month, a timely excuse to do some listening with Keanna Faircloth, who hosts the podcast “Artimacy.”
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Faircloth.
Music from the segment
“Potions” by Lauren Henderson
“Virgo” by Meshell Ndegeocello feat. Brandee Younger and Julius Rodriguez
“Glimmerings” by Gogo Penguin
“Penelope” by Wayne Shorter, performed by Artemis
