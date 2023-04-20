© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today Banner

How to travel if you're a DACA recipient

By Linah Mohammad ,
Ashley BrownAilsa Chang
Published April 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with How to LA podcast host Brian De Los Santos about his recent trip to Mexico, his country of birth. It was his first time back in 30 years.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang