What MLB fans and players think of baseball's new rules

Major League Baseball has new rules.

“This is the most fundamental change to the in-field game in baseball since integration,” Jeff Passan says.

They’re designed to speed up the game and attract more fans. Are they working?

Today, On Point: What fans and players think of the sport’s big changes in the first few weeks of the new season.

Guests

Jeff Passan, senior MLB Insider at ESPN.

C.J. Stewart, former professional baseball player in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Founder of the LEAD Center for Youth, an Atlanta organization that aims to use the sport of baseball to help Black boys overcome poverty, crime and racism.

