DOE drafting regulations to implement 15-year-old requirement for fossil-free federal buildings

A 2007 law requires new and remodeled federal buildings to stop using fossil fuels by 2030. But implementation stalled, and gas utilities want to repeal that section.

Now, the Department of Energy finally appears ready to put regulations in place.

NPR’s Climate Desk reporter Jeff Brady joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to explain more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

