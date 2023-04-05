© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

'Extrapolations' portrays what's at stake for our planet over the next few decades

Published April 5, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

The new fictional TV show “Extrapolations” avoids the Hollywood tendency to tell climate stories about the end of the world, instead focusing instead on the near future we’ll have to live through first.

NPR’s Chloe Veltman explores how the eight-part series attempts to walk the line between fiction and scientific fact to tell the story of what’s at stake for our planet over the next few decades.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

