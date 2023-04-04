© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Oil prices jump after OPEC+ makes surprise production cuts

Published April 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

Oil prices have surged after OPEC+ — a group of oil-producing nations — voted to cut production by more than one million barrels a day. The announcement on Sunday came as a surprise and the White House, intent on keeping inflation down, is not pleased.

National Safety Council spokesperson John Kirby said the move was not “advisable at this moment.”

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Robin Young for the latest

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

