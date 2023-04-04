© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Live updates: Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday in hush money payments case

By NPR Staff
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday in a New York criminal court after a grand jury voted to indict him last week.

The charges are related to payments Trump made in 2016 to his former attorney over an alleged affair with an adult film star known as Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the affair but has admitted to reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made on the eve of the 2016 election to Daniels as part of a settlement about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

Follow along with NPR's digital live coverage as we unpack the potential for charges, an arrest and the political world's response.

