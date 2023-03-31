Women's March Madness Final Four face off 

Two huge head-to-heads go down tonight in the Women’s March Madness Final Four.

Three-seed Louisiana State University takes on the favorite Virginia Tech one seeds, which is then followed by a big showdown between two-seed University of Iowa and the top seed defending champions University of South Carolina.

With the final on Sunday, this weekend is sure to be filled with big moments as four star teams do battle. Insider sports reporter Meredith Cash will be watching the match-ups closely and joins host Deepa Fernandes for a preview.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.