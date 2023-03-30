Buffalo-born political satirist Mark Russell has died at the age of 90

Political satirist Russell died Thursday at the age of 90. His wife Alison told the Washington Post that Russell passed away at his Washington DC home Thursday from complications of prostate cancer.

For three decades, the savvy satirist dubbed “the funniest man on television” by TV Guide shared his insights on national and world politics and society with public television audiences. Much of Russell's fame grew through these television specials in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, many of which were broadcast live from the WNED PBS studios to a national audience.

Re-discover highlights of Mark Russell’s more than 100 PBS specials from 1975-2004 in this 2012 program, including an interview with Russell as he provides inimitable context for his most memorable television moments.