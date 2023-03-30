© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury

Buffalo-born political satirist Mark Russell has died at the age of 90

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT
Mark Russell
WNED PBS
/

Political satirist Russell died Thursday at the age of 90. His wife Alison told the Washington Post that Russell passed away at his Washington DC home Thursday from complications of prostate cancer.

For three decades, the savvy satirist dubbed “the funniest man on television” by TV Guide shared his insights on national and world politics and society with public television audiences. Much of Russell's fame grew through these television specials in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, many of which were broadcast live from the WNED PBS studios to a national audience.

Re-discover highlights of Mark Russell’s more than 100 PBS specials from 1975-2004 in this 2012 program, including an interview with Russell as he provides inimitable context for his most memorable television moments.

Tags
WBFO NewsMark Russell
Related Content
Load More