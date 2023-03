New security footage shows security guards walking away as migrants bang on a cell door during the deadly fire in Ciudad Juarez.

Marisa Limón Garza, the executive director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center based in El Paso, talks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about conditions for migrants in the city

