March Madness: Caitlin Clark sets NCAA triple-double record

If you hadn’t heard the name Caitlyn Clark, you probably have after this weekend. On Sunday, the University of Iowa basketball star became the first NCAA women’s player to get a 40-point triple-double, with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

She also helped propel the team to its first Final Four appearance in 30 years. Iowa beat out Louisville.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post columnist Jerry Brewer about Clark and other news out of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

