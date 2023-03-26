© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Site rooted in Rochester’s LGBTQ history among nominees to historic registers

WXXI News | By Jasmin Singer
Published March 26, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT
A photo of Todd Union Hall, which is a student union at the University of Rochester
University of Rochester / J. Adam Fenster
/
Todd Union — a student union hall on the University of Rochester campus — has a rich history when it comes to the LGBTQ+ movement.

Western New York’s first LGBTQ-connected site to be nominated for inclusion in the state and national registers of historic places is right here in Rochester.

Todd Union — a student union hall on the University of Rochester campus — has a rich history when it comes to the movement.

“It's just over 50 years ago that the Gay Liberation Front had their first meeting in Todd Union, really organizing the LGBTQ community of Rochester,” says Larry Francer, the associate director of the Landmark Society of Western New York, a Rochester-based regional preservation organization.

He’s referring to the Rochester branch of the Gay Liberation Front, which has local roots dating back to 1970. It ultimately morphed into the Out Alliance — Rochester’s longstanding LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, which is now reopening after a hiatus.

According to Landmark Society preservation planner Megan Klem, it is unusual for a site to be included in the national or state register for something that she says is “intangible.”

“In this case, we were not necessarily listing the building for its architecture, although that's also beautiful,” she says of the Georgian Revival structure. “But in this case, it was researching the Gay Liberation Front history at the University of Rochester.”

Klem says that when the Rochester branch of the Gay Liberation Front was founded, it acted as a safe space for LGBTQ-identified students, and eventually community members, to have access to counseling services and other resources that were hard to find at the time.

A Speaker’s Bureau was also developed so that members of the community could give public talks and workshops demystifying what it meant to be gay, paving the way for the modern-day LGBTQ movement.

This is the first LGBTQ-connected site in Western New York to be nominated for inclusion in the state and national registers of historic places.

“It's just a wonderful honor, and we deserve it, right?” Francer says.

Other sites represented in the 13 nominations include a public park in Ithaca and a church with ties to Yonkers’ civil rights history.

Tags
NYSPRE
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
See stories by Jasmin Singer