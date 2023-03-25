Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested for assault in New York City

Updated March 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested and charged with assault, strangulation and harassment on Saturday, police said.

Police said they responded to a call to an apartment in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood late Saturday morning over a domestic dispute between a 33-year-old male and a 30-year-old female. The woman told police she was assaulted.

"Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition," a New York City Police Department spokesperson said in a statement to NPR.

Carrie Gordon, a representative for Majors, told NPR: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Priya Chaudhry, Majors' criminal defense lawyer, said in a statement on Sunday that Majors "is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

Chaudhry said the incident took place in a vehicle and said Majors' lawyers had video evidence and statements from witnesses as well as two written statements from the woman recanting her allegations.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry said. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Majors has been gaining lots of attention this year, with parts in three movies so far in 2023: Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and Magazine Dreams.

He spoke to NPR in February in a wide-ranging conversation about his career.

