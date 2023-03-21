© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Los Angeles school workers go on strike, closing schools

Published March 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Public schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District are expected to be closed Tuesday through Thursday as thousands of union employees who perform critical work walk off the job. They’re seeking a wage increase and better working conditions.

The shutdown impacts nearly half a million students. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Mariana Dale, early childhood reporter at LAist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.