A Texas judge, the FDA, and the future of abortion pills in America

Access to abortion pills in the U.S. is up in the air.

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas will soon issue a ruling that could overturn the FDA’s approval of Mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in medication abortions.

The drug has been FDA-approved for abortion since 2000 and has been used by millions of people, largely with safe and effective results.

The legal battle could upend the FDA’s drug approval process and access to medication abortions nationwide, including in Democrat-led states.

The ruling comes as a newly-passed law in Wyoming bans abortion pills and enacts a near-total ban on abortion.

What are the possible implications of the Texas ruling? How can we better understand the landscape of abortion rights in the United States? We convene a panel of experts to talk about it.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5