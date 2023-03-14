Delta aircraft full of passengers slides off runway at Syracuse airport

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority said an aircraft full of passengers slid off a taxiway at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Tuesday morning.

Delta Airbus A220-100 operating as flight number DAL1718 slid off a taxiway shortly after 7:30 a.m. According to Delta's flight schedules, the plane was headed to LaGuardia Airport.

"During a departure taxi-out this morning, the nose gear of a Delta aircraft exited the paved surface of a taxiway," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. "This was not an airplane skidding off a runway. There are no reported injuries. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people."

The airport communications team said there were 61 passengers on board the aircraft. Operations to return the passengers and their luggage to the terminal began around 8:15 a.m. and are completed. Passengers were deplaned via the air stairs.

"We will rebook customers to their final destinations as needed," Delta said. "We apologize to them for the delay in their travel plans."

The airport said the flight crew remains with the aircraft as they work to remove it from the grass.

They have not said what caused the aircraft to slide.

The airport remains open and operational. Some flights are canceled or delayed due to the winter weather.

This is a developing story.

