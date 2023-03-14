© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Biden goes back on former progressive campaign stances in recent policy, angering some Democrats

Published March 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT

President Biden gave the greenlight for an Alaska oil project this week after he campaigned against drilling in 2020. It’s just the latest example of Biden moving away from some progressive policies he fought for the first half of his presidency.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets analysis from Princeton presidential historian Julian Zelizer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.