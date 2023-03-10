Thriller 'Unseen' brings a different kind of Asian hero to the screen

The new thriller “Unseen” centers around the partnership between an E.R. doctor fleeing an abusive boyfriend and a gas station clerk who are connected by a misdialed phone call.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with director Yoko Okumura about the film, which is available on demand and via streaming.

“Unseen” director Yoko Okurmura works with actor Midori Francis. (Courtesy of Skip Bolen)

Director Yoko Okumura. (Courtesy of Nolwen Cifuentes)

