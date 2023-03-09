Third woman dies from injuries sustained at Rochester Armory concert

A third woman who was trampled by a large crowd following a GloRilla concert Sunday at the Main Street Armory has died, authorities announced Thursday.

The Rochester Police Department identified her as Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse.

Stephens had been in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital since the weekend.

Her death follows those of Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester. Belton died at the scene. Miller succumbed to injuries a day later. Seven other people were also hospitalized with injuries that authorities described as non-life threatening.

The dead and injured were among hundreds of people caught up in a crush of concert-goers who rushed for the exit around 11 p.m. upon hearing what they thought was gunfire. GloRilla’s performance had just ended.

Investigators have said that while they found no evidence of gunfire, they were still looking into what prompted the fatal surge.

The city on Wednesday revoked the Main Street Armory’s entertainment license.