Senators grill CEO of Norfolk Southern over disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw faces bipartisan scrutiny on Capitol Hill Thursday. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works took him to task in a hearing on the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee gets the latest from NPR political reporter Ximena Bustillo.
