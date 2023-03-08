© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The gender pay gap has increased by 4% in Erie County since 2019

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published March 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST
A pile of U.S. dollar bills
Alexander Grey
/
In Erie County, women are paid around 17% less than men

The gender pay gap still exists, and in Erie County, it has widened by 4% since 2019. For every dollar a man earns in Erie County, a woman earns just 84 cents.

Put another way, women earn around 17% less than men.

When it comes to occupations in the county, the biggest gender pay gap is in legal occupations, where women earn approximately 53% less than men.

That means for every dollar a man earns in a legal occupation, a woman earns just 47 cents.

Erie County’s gender pay gap is around 1.5% smaller than the gap in the U.S. as a whole.

These figures are based on sex and median earnings over a 12-month period from the U.S Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. The latest available dataset is from 2021 in inflation-adjusted dollars, and accounts for the full-time, year-round civilian employed population aged 16+.

Holly Kirkpatrick
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick