The gender pay gap has increased by 4% in Erie County since 2019

The gender pay gap still exists, and in Erie County, it has widened by 4% since 2019. For every dollar a man earns in Erie County, a woman earns just 84 cents.

Put another way, women earn around 17% less than men.

When it comes to occupations in the county, the biggest gender pay gap is in legal occupations, where women earn approximately 53% less than men.

That means for every dollar a man earns in a legal occupation, a woman earns just 47 cents.

Erie County’s gender pay gap is around 1.5% smaller than the gap in the U.S. as a whole.

These figures are based on sex and median earnings over a 12-month period from the U.S Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. The latest available dataset is from 2021 in inflation-adjusted dollars, and accounts for the full-time, year-round civilian employed population aged 16+.

