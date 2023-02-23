Winter Weather Advisory extended through 10pm Thursday

The National Weather Service has forecast further ice accumulation for the Buffalo area Thursday, making evening travel conditions slick and difficult.

A winter weather advisory has been in place for the Buffalo area since 1 p.m. Wednesday. It was due to end at 6 p.m. Thursday, but has since been extended to 10 p.m.

Speaking Thursday afternoon, National Weather Service forecaster Kirk Apffel told WBFO that the Buffalo area is going to have areas of freezing drizzle and freezing rain that continue to move through during that time.

"We're not expecting real heavy additional ice accumulations, but any additional ice accumulation can of course make roadways very slick," Apffel said.

Some areas in Erie County have seen up to a 1/2 inch of ice accumulation since Wednesday.

Apffel says that when it comes to travel Thursday evening, the areas most vulnerable will be secondary roads, bridges, overpasses, and any roadway that remains untreated.

Roadways that have already been treated or cleared of snow may still become slick due to the extra ice accumulation expected.

Temperatures are forecast to remain mainly below freezing through Sunday according to Apffel.

"Friday's going to be a chilly day, we're only looking at highs in the lower 20s [Fahrenheit], Saturday will be below freezing. It really won't be until Sunday and Monday that we climb above freezing and that will help melt away some of this ice," Apffel said.