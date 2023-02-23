© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Closings and Delays

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published February 23, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST
MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png
WBFO Photo/Dave Debo
/
File photo

Akron/Newstead Senior Center

Amherst Senior Services: No classes

Amherst Senior Transportation Services

Autism Services Buffalo Day Program: Closed, Staff to Report

Autism Services: Williamsville Day Hab: Closed, Staff to Report

Attica Central School District

Bishop Timon/St. Jude School

Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo: Delayed 2 Hours

Bryant & Stratton, Amherst : Remote Learning

Bryant & Stratton, Buffalo: Remote Learning

Bryant & Stratton, Southtowns: Remote Learning

Buffalo State University: Delayed 1 Hour

Cheektowaga Senior Center

Clarence Senior Center

ECC, South Campus: Closed Due to Power Outage

Erie 1 BOCES, Workforce Development Classes Cancelled

Hamburg Town Adult Day Care Center

Hamburg Town Senior Van Services

Lewiston-Porter Central Schools: Remote Learning

Medina Central Schools

Newfane Central Schools

Niagara Falls Boys and Girls' Club

Niagara Charter School

Niagara Falls City Schools

North Tonawanda City Schools

North Tonawanda Public Library

The Park School of Buffalo

Starpoint Central Schools

Warsaw Central Schools

Wyoming Central Schools