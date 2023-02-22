Where Code Blue and warming shelters are operating in Buffalo
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1pm Wednesday Feb. 22 through 6pm Thursday Feb. 23. A wintry mix of snow sleet and rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Buffalo's Mayor, Byron Brown, has announced the opening of overnight and daytime Code Blue shelters and warming shelters.
The following Code Blue shelters will be open overnight starting 6pm Weds. Feb. 22 through 7am Thurs. Feb. 23.:
- Holy Cross 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
- Hope House 586 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14204
The following overnight warming centers will be open 6pm Feb 22. through 9am Feb. 23.:
- Asarese-Matters Community Center 50 Rees Street, Buffalo, NY, 14213
- Lincoln Field House Community Center 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, NY, 14212
The following daytime warming centers will be open Thurs. Feb. 23:
- Delevan-Grider Community Center 877 E. Delevan, 8am-9pm
- George K. Arthur Community Center 2056 Genesee Street, 9am-4pm
- Gloria J. Parks Community Center 3242 Main Street, 8am-5pm
- Hennepin Community Center 24 Ludington Avenue, 9am-6pm
- Lincoln Field House Community Center 10 Quincy Street, 6pm-10pm
- Northwest Buffalo Community Center 155 Lawn Avenue, 8.30am-4pm
- Valley Community Association Senior Center 93 Leddy Street, 8am-5.30pm
- William Emslie YMCA Senior Center 585 William Street, 6am-8pm
- 586 Genesee Street 7am-6pm
- Dorothy J. Collier Community Center 118 E. Utica Street, 9am-1pm.