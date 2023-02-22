Where Code Blue and warming shelters are operating in Buffalo

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1pm Wednesday Feb. 22 through 6pm Thursday Feb. 23. A wintry mix of snow sleet and rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Buffalo's Mayor, Byron Brown, has announced the opening of overnight and daytime Code Blue shelters and warming shelters.

The following Code Blue shelters will be open overnight starting 6pm Weds. Feb. 22 through 7am Thurs. Feb. 23.:



Holy Cross 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14201 Hope House 586 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14204

The following overnight warming centers will be open 6pm Feb 22. through 9am Feb. 23.:



Asarese-Matters Community Center 50 Rees Street, Buffalo, NY, 14213

50 Rees Street, Buffalo, NY, 14213 Lincoln Field House Community Center 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, NY, 14212

The following daytime warming centers will be open Thurs. Feb. 23:

