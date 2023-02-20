More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks bottled Frappuccinos have been recalled

More than 25,000 cases of chilled, bottled Starbucks vanilla Frappuccinos have been recalled due to possibly having pieces of glass in them, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Each of the 25,200 cases contains 12 bottles, bringing the total number of bottles recalled to 302,400, according to a notice published in late January.

The product is not sold in Starbucks stores, but at several merchants nationwide, including Target, Amazon, Walmart and Safeway. Affected bottles have the following expiration dates – March 08, 2023; May 29, 2023; June 4, 2023 and June 10, 2023.

Starbucks and PepsiCo, which partners with Starbucks to distribute their readymade bottled and canned products, were not immediately available for comment.

The FDA has categorized the recall as class II, which means exposure to the recalled product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to its website.

