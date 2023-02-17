© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden wants to make the USDA more equitable. How's it going?

Published February 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Farmers depend on the U.S. Department of Agriculture for loans and other resources. But over the past century, the department has left out what it calls “socially disadvantaged” farmers, ranchers and foresters.

Now, the Biden administration is trying to advance equity and justice across multiple departments, including the USDA.

NPR’s Ximena Bustillo joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.