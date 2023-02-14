© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boeing announces huge jet deal with Air India as part of record jet purchase

Published February 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST
A 747 airplane produced by Boeing. (Photo by Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)
A 747 airplane produced by Boeing. (Photo by Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden announced Tuesday a huge new deal between Boeing and Air India. The deal is Boeing’s third-largest sale of all time, with 220 jets purchased and the possibility of another 70. Air India also announced a deal with Airbus for a further 250 jets, making it the single largest purchase of planes.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more on these huge deals.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.