© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to expect from Biden's State of the Union address

Published February 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

Two years into his term with an expected re-election campaign on the horizon, President Joe Biden will give the annual update to Congress Tuesday night. But the State of the Union address comes as the president contends with a Republican-majority House and a wobbly economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.