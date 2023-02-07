Pastor and professor Thema Bryant reflects on leading the nation's psychologists

There’s been a history of conflict between faith and psychology, but that’s evolving. New president of the American Psychological Association Thema Bryant says there’s more attention being paid now to the need for psychologists and other mental health professionals to not ignore spirituality.

Bryant is a clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. from Pepperdine University, where she directs the Culture and Trauma Research Laboratory. She’s also an ordained minister of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and host of “The Homecoming” mental health podcast. She joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to talk about bringing psychology to people from all walks of life.

