Court issues demolition order for Voelker's Bowling Alley

WBFO has learned that Voelker’s Bowling Alley is one step closer to a date with the wrecking ball. Buffalo’s Housing Court issued a demolition order for Voelker’s Thursday, which stands at the corner of Elmwood and Amherst. Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney told WBFO that there were no objections from the city when it came to the demolition application.

“The city came in on the last court date and withdrew their objections, and the building inspectors testified that the building is in fact a danger to the citizens of Buffalo, and therefore, with no objections, I issued a demolition order for Voelker’s Bowling Alley,” Carney said.

Carney told WBFO that the inspectors testified that both the roof structure and the neon “Bowling” signs are in danger of collapse. Carney also said that the court order was not for an emergency demolition, which means that the owner, Krista Voelker, still needs to gain a demolition permit from the city, a process that was started sometime in spring 2021, but stalled when the owner was asked to submit a site plan to North District Councilman Joseph Golombek for review.

WBFO News / The neon "Bowling" signs are a danger to the public according to testimony in housing court

“I certainly don’t want them getting any permits for demolition until we get a site plan from them,” said Golombek, who is also chair of the Common Council’s Preservation Committee.

Voelker’s was built in 1892 and was originally used as a hotel and tavern.

“It's a beautiful entranceway into Black Rock and the Grant-Amherst neighborhood, and there needs to be something that would be very attractive and fits in with the historical architecture and what is currently there right now,” Golombek said.

Golombek’s request for a site plan may be supported by the demolition permit application process. Commissioner of Permits and Inspections Services for the City of Buffalo, Cathy Amdur, did not comment on this specific case, but said that in some neighborhood zoning districts, major site plan approval is required as part of the submission stages.

“And that would be presented to and granted by the city Planning Board,” Amdur said.

In April 2021, the city’s Preservation Board voted against demolition of Voelker’s, but only in an advisory capacity. Golombek says he demanded that the owner submit a site plan for review at the time, which he has still yet to receive. The Councilman told WBFO that he is open to development that fits with the area and its surroundings, and also nods to the history of the corner.

“I would love to see a four-story apartment building, condos, something that respects the urban standing and footprint of the current building. I would love to have a relationship with the developer that's going in there that we could do something on the corner where the tavern used to be. That’s the area that I think is truly historic,” Golombek said.

WBFO left messages with owner Krista Voelker and her legal representative for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

The next City of Buffalo Planning Board meeting is scheduled for February 13 at 4pm, but no agenda is publicly available at this time.

