© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S.-China relations get even tenser after balloon shoot-down

Published February 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with University of California San Diego professor and former State Department China expert Susan Shirk, author of “Overreach: How China Derailed its Peaceful Rise,” about the state of U.S.-China relations. On Saturday off South Carolina, U.S. fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had flown over the entire U.S. last week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.