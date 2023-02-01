© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Guest DJ Tom Verlaine

By Bob Boilen
Published February 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST
Tom Verlaine spins everything from Charles Mingus to <em>The Day the Earth Stood Still</em> soundtrack.
Stefano Giovannini
/
Courtesy of the artist
Tom Verlaine spins everything from Charles Mingus to The Day the Earth Stood Still soundtrack.

We learned of the passing of Tom Verlaine today, January 28, 2023. Here's a conversation we had in 2006 with insight into the music that inspired him and the music he was working on back then.

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, best known for his work with the New York punk band Television, talks about his own work and shares some of his favorite recordings. Verlaine's just released two albums, his first new work in 14 years. Hear selections from Around and Songs And Other Things, plus works that have inspired Verlaine over the years, like the classic soundtrack to The Day the Earth Stood Still and Henry Mancini's "Experiment in Terror."

Music News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen