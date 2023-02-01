Guest DJ Tom Verlaine

We learned of the passing of Tom Verlaine today, January 28, 2023. Here's a conversation we had in 2006 with insight into the music that inspired him and the music he was working on back then.

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, best known for his work with the New York punk band Television, talks about his own work and shares some of his favorite recordings. Verlaine's just released two albums, his first new work in 14 years. Hear selections from Around and Songs And Other Things, plus works that have inspired Verlaine over the years, like the classic soundtrack to The Day the Earth Stood Still and Henry Mancini's "Experiment in Terror."

