House Republicans have a speaker, they have policy plans, a commitment to America. And some business to get down to.

“[There] are must-pass pieces of legislation. And I don’t think anybody has any sense right now how any of those things get done,” Scott MacFarlane, CBS News Congressional correspondent, says.

GOP hardliners are pushing for radical change to social security and Medicare.

House leadership has some tough choices to make.

“What is the 118th Congress willing to work hard to find compromises that they can agree upon across party lines? And the answer is we don’t know yet,” Philip Wallach, senior fellow at AEI, says.

Today, On Point: The GOP’s ambitions in the House.

Guests

Rep. Gary Palmer, Republican representing Alabama’s 6th Congressional district, which includes parts of Birmingham and its suburbs. Chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee. (@USRepGaryPalmer)

Scott MacFarlane, CBS News Congressional correspondent. (@MacFarlaneNews)

Philip Wallach, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. (@PhilipWallach)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.