California mass shootings: Looking at the community impact on Asian American elders

We are now processing a second mass shooting involving Asian Americans in California in the midst of the Lunar New Year, and the third mass shooting in California in recent days.

Two connected attacks in Half Moon Bay on Monday killed 7 people just days after another shooting in Monterey Park killed 11. Many of the victims in Monterey Park were older adults.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks more about the community impact with Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California, a legal aid and civil rights organization.

