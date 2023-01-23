Bills stadium benefit agreement to include $3 million a year for community work

The proposed Community Benefit Agreement for a new Buffalo Bills stadium will include at least $3 million each year for a range of needs, to be assigned each year by an oversight committee that will help implement the agreement.

The $3 million spending is revealed in an agenda for Monday meeting of the Erie County Stadium Corp., a state development agency that will ultimately own the new facility and enter into a 30 year lease with the football team.

Documents for that meeting outline the scope of the agreement including a transportation hub at the stadium, efforts to support mental health and combat food insecurity, and even the need for public art on-site.

New York State has reached a broad agreement to fund the $1.4 billion stadium project with $600 million from New York State, and another $250 from Erie County. The community benefits agreement is seen as way to ensure that such a large infusion of public money is not solely for the benefit of the privately-owned football team.

“ I do feel is that we are making a substantial amount of public dollar investment into bringing a new stadium to fruition. With that said, when one considers a lot of the social issues that our community still deals with, where we rank in terms of poverty, where we rank in terms of unemployment, when we rank in terms of segregation, or where we rank in terms of lead poisoning with our kids, there are a lot of social issues that public dollars should be addressing,’ said Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin, in broadly describing the agreement, while it was still being negotiated.

“ I'm just asking that an equitable investment, or some type of investment from the initial go back to those social issues,” Baskin said in November, on an episode of WBFO’s “Buffalo What’s Next,” program.

The agenda for the Monday session describes the agreement broadly to include outreach to various populations, and a commitment to youth programming in the region, possibly with the help of the Buffalo Urban League.

It also mentions “support of anti-violence initiatives, (including gun violence), support of mental health initiatives, supporting recycling programs, higher education support, food insecurity initiatives and other programs that support the upward mobility of impoverished and low-income neighborhoods”

Other programs described in the meeting's summary of the plan include:



A “multi-faceted program” to include people of color, low-income individuals, veterans, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community in the project.



Job training and internship programs, with a 30 percent set-aside for students residing in disadvantaged communities.,



Support for certified Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises, with a goal of employing 30 percent of the workforce from MWBEs and a goal of having concessionaires purchase 30 percent of their food products from MWBEs.



Support for the disabled with a goal of using 6 percent Service Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises.



A commitment to hire workers at a prevailing wage, with a project labor agreement that would be developed with local unions and govern work rules. Typically, such agreements proscribe terms that result in union-only hiring, although non-union contractors may do work if they sign onto the agreement.



Broad support for recycling programs and undefined efforts to reduce the stadium’s carbon footprint.

The final agreement is subject to approval by the Erie County Legislature, and more complete details are likely to be included when that document is reviewed.

In her earlier description of the agreement’s scope Baskin spoke of the need to have an oversight committee review community needs each year to make sure that some of the unrestricted expenditures from the agreement target current problems.

“You just have to have a balanced system of bureaucracy over the pot of money, you need a place for people in the community, to be able to have a seat at that table. You need a seat for the private sector to have a seat at that table, because they know how to make money and manage it and make more money. And then you need local officials, the people like myself, who were elected by the general public to be the representatives. There has to be a coalition of fairness, to be able to assess the needs annually as they come and an open process for people to be able to apply for the money, “ she said.

