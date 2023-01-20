Like Damar Hamlin, Buffalo is going to 'keep fighting'

Damar Hamlin "is ready to go, already," says Kenny Lewis. He would know. The owner of Signature Cutz barber shop on Main Street in Buffalo recently made a house call to his famous client.

"He ran down the stairs," Lewis shared. "I feel he'll be ready to go next season."

Of course, it was less than three weeks ago when Hamlin's playing status was a distant concern after he went into cardiac arrest in Cincinnati during the Bills-Bengals game. His recovery has inspired many, including to the barbers who know him from Signature Cutz.

Barber Tarica Moppins remarked how Hamlin's plight showed an often hidden side of humanity where players were "praying on live television and just bringing everyone together. I think that was a blessing on top of his recovery."

The barbers at Signature Cutz have developed a deep connection with many of the Buffalo Bills. They offer their services in the team's locker room on the day before home games. They are also outside on game day giving specialized hair cuts to fans outside Highmark Stadium. All expressed confidence in the Bills' chances on Sunday, and beyond.

"He's basically like Buffalo," Lewis said of Hamlin. "We've been going through it—the storms, the Buffalo shootings (on May 14 at the Jefferson Avenue Tops). But we keep on fighting. That's just like Damar. He keeps fighting. We're going to keep fighting."

"He overcame,"Lewis said. " So, we're going to overcome and win the Super Bowl this year."