GM’s $68M investment in Rochester looks to an electric future

General Motors plans to invest $68 million in its Rochester facility — securing the future of the Lexington Avenue plant that seemed in jeopardy just two years ago.

GM’s spending is part of a larger, $918 million announcement focused on four U.S. facilities and largely geared toward V-8 engine production.

But in Rochester, most of the investment will fund the plant’s first foray into electric vehicles, with the production of cooling lines for battery packs.

“We have great confidence and great appreciation for the workforce of Rochester,” said Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “They've earned this investment. And we're glad to be a part of securing the future of the Rochester facility and taking it into our all-EV future.”

Johnson declined to discuss timing and other specifics, saying that level of detail first would be shared with employees.

GM expects to cease production of gas-powered or internal-combustion engines by 2035, and go entirely electric. So why is the company spending so much now — including $12 million of the total in Rochester — on its next generation of V-8 engines?

“That's a 12-year or so horizon for us right now,” Johnson said. “That's a long journey. And we've got a lot of customers that are still asking for internal combustion engines, while we see growing demand for EVs. So we have to be able to do both.”

