Want to spend more time with family? Expand your definition of ... family

We often resolve to spend time with family. A.J. Jacobs may have found one solution: treat everyone like family. He says genealogy platforms have linked him to family trees with millions of cousins.

About A.J. Jacobs

A.J. Jacobs is an author and journalist, best known for writing about his lifestyle experiments. He is also editor-at-large at Esquire magazine, a commentator on NPR, and a columnist for Mental Floss magazine.

Jacobs' works chronicle his self-experiments, which have involved taking a vow of total honesty, following the Bible literally for a year, and reading the entire Encyclopedia Britannica. He is the author of four New York Times bestsellers, including Thanks A Thousand: A Gratitude Journey. In addition to his books, Jacobs has written for The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, New York Magazine, and Dental Economics magazine.

He holds a BA from Brown University.

