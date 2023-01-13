Thousands of seniors just lost cell service

Verizon’s shutdown of its 3G system incidentally disconnected Jitterbug phones for thousands of senior citizens without warning. An update on service happened Thursday, but there’s not currently a way to reconnect these phones, leaving a lot of elderly Americans without a way of contacting emergency services, friends, or family.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with Wall Street Journal reporter Will Feuer about what comes next.

