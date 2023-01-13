© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Protests continue in Peru, following deadly clashes

Published January 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Protestors are still out on the streets of Peru expressing their anger over the ousting of the country’s former President Pedro Castillo in December. Dozens of people have died in clashes with police just this week alone.

Questions are swirling about the violent tactics used under new President Dina Boluarte. She was vice president under Castillo and is now Peru’s first woman president.

Simeon Tegel is on the ground in Lima for our editorial partners at the Washington Post. He joins host Peter O’Dowd for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.