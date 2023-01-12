© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Dog flu is still with us

Published January 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
Dachshund dogs. (Martin Meissner/AP)
Canine influenza, or dog flu as it is more commonly known,  was spreading across vast swathes of the U.S. at the end of 2022. It was causing much concern for owners, vets and shelters. How widespread is the disease now though and what can you do to protect your pup?

Dr. Lori Teller, the new president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young with an update and some advice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

