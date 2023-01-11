The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
The joy and journey of learning to roller skate as an adult
Kia Miakka Natisse is the co-host of NPR's Invisibilia. A trained journalist turned artist, her love for storytelling is a driving creative force that's led her to many unexpected places. She's worked on a number of just-okay reality shows; wrote hot takes on pop culture, jokes for teens, and comics for moms; substitute taught kindergarten and did a bunch of artist residencies, most namely the Third Coast Radio Residency, which unarguably changed her life.