The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Investigations continue in Brazil following attack on the capital

Published January 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Authorities in Brazil issued arrest warrants and are searching for those who aided anti-government rioters in Sunday’s attack on official buildings in the South American nation’s capital. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appears to have come out of the confrontation in a strong position, while even some of former President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters are criticizing him for what happened.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong finds out the latest in this fast-moving story from Anya Prusa, senior director of the Albright Stonebridge Group’s Americas Practice and former head of the Brazil Institute at the Wilson Center.

