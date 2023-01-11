© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

House Republicans target the Department of Justice and FBI

Published January 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Congressional Republicans campaigned on promises to go after the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI. Now, they are doing that.

With their new majority, House Republicans created a subcommittee to conduct ongoing investigations into federal law enforcement agencies.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post’s congressional investigations reporter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.