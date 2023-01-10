© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Extreme heat and dehydration can lead to kidney disease, researchers say

Published January 10, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

The American Society of Nephrology warns that exposure to extreme heat and dehydration can lead to kidney disease and that this issue will only be worsened by climate change, all over the globe.

In Nepal, a large number of young men who worked abroad in extreme temperatures are returning home affected by kidney disease.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Gerry Shih, the Washington Post’s India bureau chief who investigated.

