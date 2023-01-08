CES 2023 Reports: New antenna technology

CES has earned a reputation as a proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators and is widely recognized as one of the most influential tech events in the world. We discovered advancements in AI and robotics, environment and sustainability, metaverse and gaming, digital health, vehicle tech, advanced mobility, home entertainment and streaming, smart home and lifestyle, the creator economy, NFTs, and Web3. One area that captured our attention was improvements in antenna design which will make it easier for today’s chord cutters to pick up their favorite television signals.

There have already been lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars, and much more. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.

