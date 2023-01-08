CES 2023 Reports: LG booth offers a glimpse of the future

WBFO’s Nancy Hammond had a private tour of the LG booth, the largest display at CES 2023. From appliances to gaming monitors and TVs, the electronics giant has a versatile lineup of products on display in Las Vegas this year.

The highlights of the LG booth are their television sets, in particular their 97” OLED wireless television. It is spectacular. OLED uses organic light-emitting diode technology and better picture quality than LED TVs. This massive 97-inch OLED M not only includes all of the high-end picture technology, but it also beams stuff wirelessly from your devices from a signal box that can be positioned up to 30 feet away. It runs on the traditional web operating system. The art app will allow you to display a Monet painting, or another artwork when you aren’t watching TV. It also has several interactive apps including an exercise app and a dance party app.

There have already been lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars and much more. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.

